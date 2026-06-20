Hold monthly meetings  

June 20, 2026

UD Minister orders Mysuru Development Authority

Mysuru: Urban Development (UD) Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has directed the Urban Development Department Secretary to issue an order directing Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) and other Planning Authorities to hold general meetings once in a month.

In a letter addressed to the Department Secretary, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru, on June 18, Dr. Yathindra said it has come to his notice that the MDA and other Planning Authorities are not holding regular general meetings, which has affected the daily functioning and developmental activities. As such, the Department Secretary has to issue an appropriate circular to the concerned asking the MDA and other Planning Authorities to hold meetings once in a month without fail and to submit a report to the Government on the proceedings of the meetings.

It may be mentioned here that the MDA held its last meeting a fortnight ago, after a gap of several months, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakhmikanth Reddy and attended by the then MDA acting Commissioner K.R. Rakshith.

Issuance of Sale Deed

In another letter addressed to the Department Secretary on June 18, Dr. Yathindra said that it has also come to his notice that several allottees of sites in Layouts such as Vasanthnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastrinagar, Shantaveri Gopalagowdanagar and Lalitadripura which were formed after 2005, have been submitting appeals to MDA requesting for issuance of Sale Deed as they could not build houses in their allotted sites due to various reasons, that chiefly include ill health, ageing and financial constraints, even after the expiry of 10-year Lease-cum-Sale deed issued at the time of allotment.

As such, the Department Secretary is directed to issue an appropriate order to MDA authorities instructing them to collect penalty from such site allottees in the said Layouts and issue Sale Deed. This measure will facilitate MDA to augment its revenue and also help the public, the UD Minister’s letter said.