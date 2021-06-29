Holding SSLC exams is ‘unscientific’: BJP MLC

June 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming the State Government’s decision to hold SSLC examination next month as ‘unscientific,’ BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has flayed Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar for not consulting health experts, academicians and leaders of Opposition parties before taking such a major decision.

“I will appeal to CM Yediyurappa on behalf of students, parents and teachers to cancel SSLC examinations as life is more important than the examination. Will the State Government take responsibility in case something happens to students or teachers?” he said while addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning.

Vishwanath said that the World Health Organisation has warned of third wave of COVID-19, which according to experts will hit the children most. Already, there has been an increase in Delta Plus cases in a few districts. Under these circumstances, how far it was safe to hold SSLC examinations?

The Department of Education must protect the child’s right but it seems to have forgotten its prime objective. Education Minister Suresh Kumar must tell how many students and teachers died after holding SSLC examinations last year, he added.

He said the decision to hold SSLC exams had not been brought to the notice of Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. Union Government has cancelled CBSE exams and several States have cancelled SSLC examination, but the Government of Karnataka wants to conduct SSLC examination by putting the lives of students and teachers at risk. This shows that Suresh Kumar has compromised with the safety of students, who are writing examinations. The State Education Department may have taken preventive steps like one student in one bench, but will the virus not spread through breathing?, he asked.