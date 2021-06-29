MUDA’s encroachment drive: Land worth Rs. 7.90 crore at Hinkal recovered
News

MUDA’s encroachment drive: Land worth Rs. 7.90 crore at Hinkal recovered

June 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift operation aided by the Police, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has recovered 0.33 gunta land worth Rs. 7.90 crore in the present market value at Hinkal village yesterday morning. 

The land comes in Survey Number 9, Mysuru Taluk Kasaba, Hinkal Hobli. In a press release, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh has stated that the said land was acquired by MUDA and had distributed compensation to the land owners some time back. Yet, the land owners had re-occupied the land and had put up illegal sheds. 

The encroachment had been brought to MUDA’s notice and today at 6 am, the sheds were demolished and MUDA reclaimed the property. 

Commissioner Natesh, Executive Engineers Panduranga and Sathyanarayana Joshi, Special Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan and Zonal Officers K.R. Mahesh, Bhaskar, Ravindrakumar, Ravishankar, Mohan, Nagesh and H.P. Shivanna and others were present. 

