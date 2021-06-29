Wear Mask, Take Vaccination: DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham tells youths

June 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination began for hundreds of students of various colleges in city this morning as part of a special drive launched by the State Government with a view to starting colleges soon.

At a function held at Sarada Vilas College, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that the district has 1,58,000 beneficiaries including students, teachers and support staff in a number of colleges and added that the Government has launched the special drive to give safe coverage to 18 plus beneficiaries from COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that vaccine does not provide 100 percent protection to people and they must continue to wear mask till the Government asks to stop it. Though, he has taken two doses of vaccine, he still wears it whenever he goes out and people must compulsorily wear mask in the interest of their family members. Any small negligence may prove costly, he warned.

The DC said that he has seen that most two-wheeler riders and pillion riders not wearing mask in City and this negligence was not accepted since COVID-19 pandemic was still active in the country and still taking toll of people showing negligence. “I appeal to my young friends to wear mask and take vaccination. You also tell your friends, family members and neighbours to wear mask and also take vaccination without delay. This is the only way to protect us from the pandemic,” the DC added.

Earlier, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas said that he had conducted a special COVID testing and vaccination drive at all polling booths in his Constituency. “The pandemic has hit all sectors and more importantly, the education sector. Students have not been able to attend offline classes for the last one-and-a-half years. The State Government has plans to open all colleges after every student is vaccinated. The second wave of COVID-19 has made people to adapt to the new technology of attending classes online,” he said.

Dr. M. Devika, Principal of the College said that there are around 1,000 students and some of them have already taken vaccine outside. Those who haven’t taken will be vaccinated soon.

Similar vaccination drives were held in various colleges including MMK& SDM Women’s First Grade College and Maharaja’s College. MMK&SDM College Principal Prof. Sainath Malligemadu said that they have plans to vaccine all students before July 15 and students, who are vaccinated, can attend offline classes.

MLA arranges vaccination for girl

MLA Ramdas directed Sarada Vilas College management to vaccinate a girl as her college has so far not held the free vaccination drive. K. Lingaraju, a resident of Siddarthanagar told the MLA that the college in which his daughter was studying had not conducted the drive yet, because of which, she has not taken the vaccine yet. Though he went to several colleges requesting the authorities concerned to vaccinate his daughter, the request was turned down. After giving a patient hearing to Lingaraju, Ramdas issued directions to vaccinate her as people can take vaccine at any place of their choice.