‘Complete vaccination of senior citizens before Mar. 31’

March 19, 2021

SP, DC seek ban on Jathras and religious congregations

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District-In-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar has asked the District Administration to complete vaccination of citizens above 60 years before Mar. 31.

Speaking at the District-level meeting held at ZP auditorium here this morning to take stock of COVID-19 situation in the wake of possible second wave, he said according to an estimate, there are 3.5 lakh senior citizens in the district. The vaccination for this category of citizens which started on Mar. 8 must be completed before the end of this month.

Somashekar said in the wake of experts warning COVID-19 second wave, testing and vaccination must be speeded up. The Government had given a target of 5,000 RT-PCR test for Mysuru district and it should be done to check the spread of pandemic. All 60-plus persons must be taken to nearby healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas for vaccination. Besides, each Asha, Anganwadi and Health volunteer must be given a target of 10 beneficiaries each in order to mop up coverage. The cops must intensify drive against non-wearing of face mask in city and district to reduce Corona positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth appealed to the Minister to ban all Jathras, religious congregations and shandies as they may become COVID-19 super-spreader in the district.

Dr. Chidambara, District Vector Borne Diseases Control and Food Control Officer, highlighted about shortage of staff to conduct 5,000 RT-PCR tests in the district. When the Minister suggested recruiting required staff, the DC said they be appointed on contract basis instead of appointing them on permanent basis.

Somashekar asked Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to give a grant of Rs.5 crore to improve facilities at District Hospital to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients in case of second wave. H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Chairman, said it will be discussed in tomorrow’s board meeting.

The SP said COVID-19 negative report has been made mandatory for visitors from Kerala to enter Karnataka. In case of non-producing ‘negative report’, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was done on the spot. Every vehicle entering Karnataka was thoroughly screened and each occupant was asked to produce negative report. “I have spoken to my Wayanad counterpart to insist on his district citizens to carry RT-PCR negative report before visiting Karnataka,” he added.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra, T.Narasipur MLA M.Ashwin Kumar, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, ZP President Parimala Shyam, ZP CEO A.M.Yogesh and others were present at the meeting.

Contact for RT-PCR test

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag has appealed to various associations, commercial establishments and factories to contact the MCC Control Room for free RT-PCR test. Interested may dial Ph: 0821-2418800 or 2418816 or 2440890 or 2418811 or Mob: 94498-41195 or 96 for details and free testing.