Home Guards undergo RT-PCR test

April 9, 2021

Mysuru: As many as 150 Home Guards, who are below 35 years of age, underwent RT-PCR test before their deployment on security duty, from tomorrow.

A batch of 300 Home Guards from Mysuru district, who had gone to Tamil Nadu on election duty, returned last evening.

 This morning, they assembled at a Park near Deputy Commissioner’s Office where Additional SP Shivakumar briefed them about bandobust duty. He said they must wear face masks and insist public to follow the safety protocols in the wake of surge in Corona positive cases.

Earlier, the Home Guards were categorised in different age groups. Around 150 in the age group of 25 to 35 years were selected, and sent for RT-PCR test. They would get back to duty after the receipt of test report tomorrow.

