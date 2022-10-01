Home Minister visits City Prison

October 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is on a two-day visit to the city, visited the Mysuru Central Jail this morning.

The Minister inaugurated the renovated interview room and the newly established FM Radio centre in the prison. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new block which can accommodate 255 prisoners.

Later, as Araga Jnanendra went through the prison, the jailbirds who had taken part in the Dasara cultural programme held at Kalamandira a couple of days ago, sang songs, which impressed the Minister.

Later, he sensitised the inmates on the measures taken by the Government for prisoner rehabilitation, wage hike and constitution of Prison Development Board, which envisages skill improvement and initiates measures for the welfare of Prisoners and Prisons’ staff.

He also went around the Handloom and Powerloom Rooms, the prisoners prayer hall, tailoring training centre, KSOU Study Centre, Jail Hospital, food and bakery products manufacturing units etc.

Interacting with the prisoners, Jnanendra advised them to treat the jail as a corrective, reformative and transformative centre that may change their future life.

He further said that prisoners should not lose hope as they must understand there is life beyond prison and work positively in that direction.

The Minister sought inputs from the prison staff on how raw materials are sourced and supplied, products and articles manufacturing process and the markets for these products.

Chief Jail Superintendent Divyashri, Assistant Superintendent Vijay Rode, DCP Pradeep Gunti and other officials were present.

Earlier, Araga Jnanendra visited the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), where he reviewed the ongoing parade ground works and the progress of works on the construction of new residential block.