Honesty helps in developing a humanist mindset: Former ADGP Kempaiah

January 30, 2023

Mysuru: Maintaining that only honesty can help in developing a humanist mindset, former ADGP Kempaiah, who had also served as Mysuru City Police Commissioner in the late nineties, said that about 4,000 candidates were recruited to the Police Department during his service and he has the satisfaction of maintaining transparency and honesty in the recruitment.

He was speaking after being felicitated at the ‘Apoorva Sammilana’ programme at Police Bhavan here on Sunday, which was organised by Police personnel who were recruited in 1996 when Kempaiah served as the City Police Commissioner.

Observing that in the absence of honesty, a human being can become an animal, Kempaiah said that gaining wealth by dishonest means will not help in achieving self-confidence and self-respect.

Noting that there was no written test for recruitment of Constables when he was put in-charge of the recruitment, Kempaiah reiterated that he had recruited about 4,000 Constables while serving in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad.

Stating that Employment Exchange registration was key for recruitment then, the former senior IPS Officer asserted that he did not buckle under any sort of influence during the recruitment. He recruited 750 Police personnel when he served as Mysuru City Police Commissioner, he added.

Recalling the recruitment process in the past when interview used to take place in the ratio of 1:100 candidates, he said that though several candidates brought influence, he did not bow down to pressure and went ahead in maintaining transparency and fairness in selection of candidates.

Advocating that those who have understood life should hold administrative posts, Kempaiah said he was emotionally overwhelmed for being honoured by the 1996 batch Police personnel.

Commenting on the construction of Police Bhavan on Lalitha Mahal Palace Road when he served as Mysuru City Police Commissioner, Kempaiah said that the Bhavan stands as a symbol of bonding of Policemen. Opining that the Bhavan, apart from being used for marriages and such other functions and ceremonies, should also be utilised for bonding Policemen and their families, he said that the City Police Commissioner has brought to his notice that the Bhavan has some faulty acoustic system which needs to be rectified. This can be done by utilising the Bhavan funds itself, he added.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, in his address, said that Kempaiah has been a guiding force for him. Recalling the contributions of Kempaiah for the welfare of Police personnel and as well as the public, he said that the former IPS Officer has earned the love and affection of the people through his social works. Though he may not be able to match his ‘Guide’ in social service, he would perform to his best, Ramesh said adding that he would take the guidance of Kempaiah in Policing matters and other general administrative matters.

Kempaiah and several other senior Police personnel were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, City Top Cop Ramesh inaugurated the ‘Apoorva Sammilana’ programme. Legal Metrology Department Assistant Controller M.S. Kumar presided.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Karnataka State Police Service (KSPS) Officer A. Maruthi, Police Training School (PTS) Principal H.T. Shekar and others were present.