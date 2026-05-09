Hootagalli CMC offers 5% rebate
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Hootagalli CMC offers 5% rebate

May 9, 2026

From July 2026, a penalty  of 2% per month will be levied

Mysore/Mysuru:  Property owners and occupants within the limits of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) have been urged to pay their property tax for the 2026-27 financial year.

According to the Commissioner of Hootagalli CMC, a 5 percent rebate will be offered to those who clear the full tax amount between May 1 and May 31.

Payments made during June 2026 will neither attract a penalty nor qualify for the rebate.

However, from July 2026 onwards, a penalty of 2 percent per month will be levied on the original tax amount for delayed payments.

According to a Government circular dated Mar. 17, 2025, citizens can also apply for account creation under the e-Khata system by paying the prescribed fee at KarnatakaOne Centres, as notified by the Directorate of Municipal Administration.

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