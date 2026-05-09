Green cover vanishes as concrete jungle expands

May 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru city continues to urbanise with a growing number of concrete structures, the trees that once enhanced the city’s beauty are rapidly disappearing.

While authorities are felling trees in the name of development projects, owners of commercial buildings are also cutting down trees standing in front of their properties.

According to residents, many building owners are removing trees because they obstruct the visibility of commercial complexes and signboards.

Environmentalists, who have been actively protesting against tree-felling for flyovers and elevated corridor projects, are said to be paying little attention to such instances, citizens alleged.

The Forest Department rules mandate that permission must be obtained by people before felling even old trees.

Officials are required to inspect the site and grant approval only if the tree needs to be removed.

However, residents claim that the Forest Department rules are often ignored by influential individuals, who continue to cut down trees at will.

Concerned citizens have urged the Forest Department to take immediate measures to curb illegal tree-felling and initiate action against those responsible.