Swachh Survekshan team to arrive in city on May 11

May 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is once again gearing up to reclaim its title as the ‘Cleanest City’ in India. From Monday, May 11, a Swachh Survekshan team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will begin inspections across the city.

Determined to improve upon last year’s third-place ranking, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has introduced several new initiatives and intensified its cleanliness drive.

Since the launch of the Swachh Survekshan programme in 2014, the MCC has received grants worth Rs. 65 crore till 2021 and an additional Rs. 30 crore thereafter, MCC Environmental Executive Engineer Mrutyunjaya told Star of Mysore.

As part of its preparations, the MCC has strengthened dry waste management and processing systems, identified dedicated sites for disposal of construction debris and improved waste collection and transportation mechanisms.

Awareness campaigns are also being conducted through wall paintings, essay competitions, marathons, roadshows and posters. Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been entrusted with maintaining parks, while CCTV cameras and a dedicated command centre are being used to monitor littering and illegal waste disposal.

Night sweeping operations are being carried out using five vehicles, while 14 vehicles have been deployed to collect commercial waste daily between 2 pm and 11 pm from Devaraja Market, D.D. Urs Road and major food hubs.

Swachhata Ambassadors are actively spreading awareness through social media campaigns and online voting initiatives.