Hotelier Girish Kushalappa passes away

November 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannambira Girish Kushalappa (50), Proprietor of Hotel Highway 18 in VV Mohalla and Hon. Secretary of Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru, passed away in the wee hours of today at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

A resident of Chikkere in K. Hemmanahalli, Bogadi Road, he leaves behind his mother Poovi Poovamma, wife Neetha, daughter Chandini, brother Somaiah, sister Geetha and a host of relatives and family members.

Cremation took place at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.