Hotelier Girish Kushalappa passes away
News

Hotelier Girish Kushalappa passes away

November 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannambira Girish Kushalappa (50), Proprietor of Hotel Highway 18 in VV Mohalla and Hon. Secretary of Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru, passed away in the wee hours of today at a private hospital in city following brief illness. 

A resident of Chikkere in K. Hemmanahalli, Bogadi Road, he leaves behind his mother Poovi Poovamma, wife Neetha, daughter Chandini, brother Somaiah, sister Geetha and a host of relatives and family members.

Cremation took place at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching