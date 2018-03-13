House burgled in broad daylight

Mysuru: House burglars, who struck a locked house at Kalpavrukshanagar 3rd Stage, 1st Main, 2nd Cross, in broad daylight on Monday, have decamped with gold jewellery worth about Rs.2.5 lakh from the house.

The burglary took place at the house of Moses Rajashekar, retired Joint Director at the Education Department.

Moses, along with his family members, left the house at about 8 am yesterday after locking the house and returned at about 4 pm only to see the lock broken. When he went inside the house, he found the gold ornaments kept in the almirah missing and informed N.R. Police.

N.R. Inspector Ashok Kumar and staff, along with fingerprint experts, rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigation and registered a case.

The Police said, as Moses had locked the house using a hanging lock and there were no CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, it was easy for the burglars to gain entry into the house and loot the jewellery.

Residents should lock the house using door locks instead of hanging locks and also inform the jurisdictional Police when they are going out of station as the Police can keep vigil on such houses.