News

House Lease Scam: 3 persons booked for cheating 17 families of Rs. 1.87 crore 

July 8, 2026

Mysuru: Saraswathipuram Police have registered a complaint against three persons for allegedly cheating 17 families of Rs. 1.87 crore in a house lease case. The accused have been identified as A.S. Sagar, Abhishek Krishna and Bharath of Arvo Ventures.

One of the victims, Varun Raj, in his complaint, has said that when he was looking for house for lease, he contacted Sagar, who was working in the company functioning from Kantharaj Urs Road, through an App.

He said that Sagar had informed them that the company would find the customers the house for lease and also pay the owners rent every month and will return the lease amount to the customer at the time they vacate the property.

Varun added that the company had showed him a flat at Pranathi Apartment located at Kuvempunagar following which he had transferred Rs. 21 lakh to their DBS Bank account at Indiranagar branch in Bengaluru. After the money was being transferred, Varun and his family shifted to flat on Sept. 1, 2025. However, during May 2026, the property owner, who visited the flat, informed that the company had not paid him the rent for the past three months and asked Varun to vacate the flat.

Later, when Varun visited the company’s office, he came to know about him being conned. He also informed in his complaint that, when he visited Bengaluru to find out about the company, he came to know about Sagar being arrested by HSR Police in Bengaluru for a similar crime and also found out about them cheating 17 families including me of Rs. 1.87 crore.

Following this, Varun filed a complaint with the Saraswathipuram Police seeking action against the accused.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching