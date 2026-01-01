Houses to be handed over tomorrow

January 1, 2026

Bengaluru: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, houses will be distributed tomorrow (Jan. 2) to eligible families displaced by the demolition of unauthorised houses in Kogilu Layout near Yelahanka.

He announced this yesterday and explained that the distribution, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, had to be postponed by a day to complete the verification of documents and ensure that genuine beneficiaries were identified.

The Greater Bengaluru authority, along with the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, has arranged for permanent alternative housing for those affected. Khan emphasised that Kannada families will be provided with proper housing facilities.

The Government-built flats, located in multi-storey buildings at Baiyappanahalli, about seven kilometres from Kogilu, will be handed over on humanitarian grounds, even though the demolished sheds had been constructed illegally on Government land. Each housing unit is valued at around Rs. 11.2 lakh.