Housing Minister Somanna performs bhoomi puja for Ashraya Houses

October 5, 2021

Unveils model of Housing Complex

Mysore/Mysuru: Carrying forward the Government’s mission of providing shelter to everyone, Housing Minister V. Somanna performed bhoomi puja for Ashraya Houses to be constructed under various housing schemes near Gorur on Dadadahalli Road in the outskirts of city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Somanna said that a total of 2,212 G+3 type houses will be built for shelterless people of K.R. Assembly segment under PMAY (Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana) and other housing schemes of the State Government at a cost of about Rs.130 crore.

Noting that while 1,344 houses will be built by Bengaluru-based Gowri Infrastructure Private Limited at a cost of Rs. 78.01 crore, the remaining 868 houses will be built by Bengaluru’s Maverick Holdings and Investments at a cost of Rs. 51.38 crore, the Minister said that the contractors have been asked to complete works within 24 months.

Pointing out that each house will cost Rs. 4.90 lakh, Somanna said that each house will have a hall, a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a passage, with a built up area of 277.88 sq. ft. He further said that out of 2,212 houses that are to be built, 508 houses will be distributed to beneficiaries of SC communities, 207 houses for ST communities, 203 for minority communities, 845 for backward classes and 449 for other communities.

K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officials were present.

Earlier, Somanna took part in Pratibha Puraskar at Nataraja PU College for Girls on Shankar Mutt Road, where he feted three II PUC toppers of the College Rakshitha, Chandana and Ranjitha. Speaking on the occasion, Somanna promised to make a personal donation of Rs.1 lakh if the institution forms an Endowment for Pratibha Puraskar.