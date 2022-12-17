How to make Hindu religion a practising religion across different strata of our society

December 17, 2022

Title : ‘A Call For Progressive Spiritual Hinduism — The Vivekananda Way’

Author : Swami Muktidananda

Year : 2022

Pages : 112

Price : Rs.75

Publisher: Advaita Ashrama (Publication House of Ramakrishna Math)

Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, has written an interesting book, directed at all Hindus titled ‘A Call For Progressive Spiritual Hinduism — The Vivekananda Way’.

The book deals with many aspects of Hinduism, the basic ideology of which is referred as ‘Sanathana Dharma’ (Eternal Truth), which is also called Hindu Dharma. It is a non-dogmatic and non-fanatic religion unlike other faiths, which is why it has withstood the harsh treatment of the followers of Hindu religion by foreign invaders with their own religions.

However, with the changing times, it is felt that Hinduism is still under attack. Probably that is the reason why Swami Muktidanandaji has written this book as a prescription to remedy this problem. It is a wakeup call to all Hindus, who are practising Hindus and non-practising Hindus.

The book reflects on sociological, demographical and educational aspects of Hinduism in the current social environment.

The author says it is an attempt to evolve progressive measures for solving the problems faced by Hindus in the contemporary India. Hindu temples have always been centres of service to the country and dissemination of spiritual knowledge. Therefore, we must try to make temple the centre for religious practices bringing them closer to the people.

The poor Hindus of rural India were always uppermost in the mind of Swami Vivekananda. That was the reason why he spoke of the twin ideals of Jagat Hita (well-being of the world) and Atma Moksha (self realisation of an individual). He also emphasised on family life and family values for spiritual realisation and material welfare of poor Hindus. Swami Vivekananda had criticised the system of education where noble ideas of Hinduism are derided.

There are about 17 chapters in the book. One that might be useful to lay followers of Hinduism is chapter 12 where guidelines are given by way of maxims for the regeneration of Hinduism, like for example, Know your religion; Practice your religion; Believe in your religion; Teach your religion; Have a casteless approach to your religion; Work for your religion etc.

The book running to 112 pages is a good compendium to understand Hinduism as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda and explained by Swami Muktidanandaji. At Rs. 75, it is a worth edition to one’s collection of books.

The book is available at the Ashram book stall which is open from 9 am to 12 noon (except Mondays) and from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the book stall is open from 9 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 7.30 pm.