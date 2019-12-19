HT line work to Mydanahalli Power Grid Station
December 19, 2019

MP Pratap Simha assures farmers to inspect work and take decision

Mysuru: “The ongoing work of drawing High Tension (HT) line from Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru district via Sira to the power grid station at Mydanahalli in Mysuru taluk would be inspected first before taking further decision,” assured MP Pratap Simha to farmer leaders.

He was speaking at a meeting of Power Grid Station Officers and farmer leaders chaired by Deputy Commissioner  Abhiram G. Sankar at his (DC) Office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene State President Badagalapura Nagendra said that as per the blue print the high tension line from Pavagada via Sira was supposed to pass through Yachegowdanahalli and Gungralchatra to Mydanahalli Power Grid Station using 26 poles. 

However, he observed that the line was now being drawn through Hosakote, Mallegowdanahalli, Doddagowdanakoppal, Kallur, Naganahalli and Megalapura to Mydanahalli Power Grid Station needing 36 poles. 

He added that the line passes over fertile cultivated land with 2,000 coconut trees and other crops. He expressed apprehension that the drawing of the HT line would affect agricultural work and appealed the DC and MP to review the situation.

Giving a patient hearing to the woes of farmers, the MP, the DC and other officers assured the farmers that they would inspect the ongoing work and take a decision.

