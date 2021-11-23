Huge crocodile captured near Ranganathittu, another spotted at Mysuru Sewage Farm

November 23, 2021

Srirangapatna/Mysuru: Villagers near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary have heaved a sigh of relief after a huge crocodile walked into the cage and got trapped last evening, while fear has gripped the residents of Vidyaranyapuram and staff of the Sewage Farm in Mysuru after a large crocodile was spotted in Sewage Farm yesterday.

An 8ft.-long crocodile, which had killed domesticated animals besides causing fear among tourists and villagers since many months, has been finally captured near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary yesterday.

It is learnt that the crocodile had strayed away from its habitat after water was released from KRS Dam to Canals. A few villagers, who had spotted the crocodile on the road connecting the Bird Sanctuary, had clicked photos of it and had uploaded them on social media, which had gone viral.

The Forest Department had then placed a cage to trap the reptile which walked into the cage yesterday evening and was trapped. Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra and staff, who rushed to the spot, secured the crocodile which is aged between 35 and 40 years with ropes, thus putting an end to the fears of the people. Forest officials said that the crocodile had strayed from its habitat a long time ago and has got used to human habitat. Hence the crocodile will be released into Kabini backwaters in H.D. Kote after obtaining permission from the higher officials.

Meanwhile, Bandipur Forest Department Veterinarian Dr. Wasim Mirza, who examined the crocodile, confirmed that the reptile was healthy to be released into the wild.

Picture shows the large crocodile which was spotted at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuuram in Mysuru yesterday.

Mysuru: Meanwhile, fear has gripped the staff of Sewage Farm and residents living in the surrounding after a large crocodile was spotted in the farm yesterday.

Forest Department personnel, who visited Sewage Farm, conducted a search but were unable to trace the crocodile and have assured of capturing the crocodile soon. They have warned the people, staff and those coming to Sewage Farm to cut grass for their cattle not to venture around the place till the reptile was captured.

It may be recalled that two crocodiles were spotted at Sewage Farm a few years ago who had caused tension among the residents living in the surrounding and also the staff of Sewage Farm.