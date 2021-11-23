NR Group donates Medical Oxygen Plant to Chandrakala Hospital

November 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to make critical oxygen care accessible to patients, NR Group donated a PSA Medical Oxygen Gas Generation Plant to Chandrakala Hospital in Mysuru.

The plant, worth Rs. 20 lakh, provides patients with direct, timely access to life-sustaining oxygen care at a nominal cost for a wide-range of critical treatments.

Fully automatic continuous operation plant generates a dedicated supply of oxygen round-the-clock, thereby reducing costs, the dependency on external oxygen cylinders and the logistics of transportation, particularly in times of emergencies. The plant has a capacity to produce 150 litres of liquid oxygen through 17 cylinders per day, connecting the central oxygen line to all the 70 beds in the hospital, both general and deluxe wards included.

NR Group Chairman R. Guru, Partners Arjun Ranga and Pavan Ranga, Chandrakala Hospital MD Sathyendra and Hospital Founder Prof. J. Shashidhara Prasad, Revathi of the Hospital and members from CII Mysuru were present at the inauguration.

Dr. Devaiah of Chandrakala Hospital seen with R. Guru (partially seen), Pavan Ranga and Arjun Ranga of NR Group during the inauguration of PSA Medical Oxygen Gas Generation Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital MD Sathyendra said: “NR Group has been of continuous support for our hospital from many years. And now with them donating the oxygen generation plant at a crucial time like this, we will be able to have a continuous supply of oxygen and be less dependent on outside source.”

NR Group, the manufacturer of India’s most popular prayer brand-Cycle Pure Agarbathi, has been associated with the Hospital by way of Rotary Chandrakala Hospital Blood Bank. The Hospital is also associated with Ranga Rao Memorial School for Disabled for screening and other medical support for them whenever required.