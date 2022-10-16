Huge crocodile near Yele Thota creates tension

October 16, 2022

Mysuru Zoo staff, Forest Department personnel make attempts to capture the reptile

Mysuru: A huge crocodile, spotted in the Raja Kaluve, near Yele Thota yesterday, has created tension among the public, especially the residents of the surroundings.

Following the sighting of the crocodile, the Mysuru Zoo staff and Forest Department personnel conducted an operation to capture the huge reptile but in vain and have asked the public and residents of the vicinity to inform them if they see the crocodile again.

Yesterday, a few people, who were working at the shops near Yele Thota Circle, spotted the crocodile in the Raja Kaluve and the Forest Department officials, who arrived at the spot at 1 pm, saw the crocodile in the corner of the Raja Kaluve. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Surendra, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) M.V. Venkatachala and staff stayed at the spot and were observing the movement of the reptile.

Meanwhile, the Forest Officials contacted Mysuru Zoo authorities and asked them to send their team to capture the crocodile. The team from the Zoo, which arrived at the spot along with necessary equipment at about 4 pm, began their operation to capture the reptile immediately.

Though it was difficult for the Zoo team to capture the crocodile, the team went forward to capture it by laying huge nets across the Raja Kaluve from the bottom and placing huge stones on it to prevent the reptile from escaping.

A few members had also made nooses using ropes and even tried to put it around the crocodile but in vain. The crocodile made an escape by swimming through the passage made by the water force. The team members again tried putting the noose around the crocodile but failed in their attempts. Though they had placed the noose around the snout of the reptile, it wriggled and rolled over, got freed from the noose and escaped. As it had become dark, the team withdrew the operation.

As the news of the crocodile spread in the morning, a large crowd had assembled at the spot, which made the crocodile take shelter in the corner of the Raja Kaluve. Manju of MCC’s Abhaya team, stayed at the spot and prevented people from venturing close to the crocodile.

The Police, who had arrived at the spot much before the arrival of Forest officials, controlled the crowd and stayed at the spot till the operation was withdrawn.

It is not known, how the huge crocodile came to Raja Kaluve near Yele Thota. Following rains, water flow in the Raja Kaluve has increased and it is suspected that the crocodile may have come from Sewage Farm side or from Karanji Lake side.

But the presence of the huge reptile in the Raja Kaluve has created tension among the residents of the nearby Kanakagiri and surrounding areas. They fear that if the water level in Raja Kaluve increases due to heavy rains again, the reptile may come out of it and venture into nearby localities.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials have asked the residents, auto drivers, who park their autos at Yele