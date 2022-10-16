Online fraudsters con city residents of Rs. 20.52 lakh

October 16, 2022

Mysuru: Despite Police creating awareness among the public about online fraudsters, cyber crimes are still increasing day-by-day with city residents losing a total sum of Rs. 20,52,421 to online fraudsters in separate cases in city recently.

In the first case, a 65-year-old resident of V.V. Mohalla has lost Rs. 4.98 lakh to online conmen. The senior citizen, who lost his money, is Krishnegowda.

The fraudsters, who had put the photo of Krishnegowda’s friend as the Display Picture (DP) for WhatsApp, sent a message to Krishnegowda asking him to transfer Rs. 4.98 lakh following medical emergency.

Krishnegowda, who saw the photo of his friend in the WhatsApp DP, believed it and transferred the money only to be cheated.

In the second case, Ajit Ninaan Mathew, an artist and a resident of Metagalli, received a call on his phone and the caller, who told Ajit that he was calling from CESC, asked him to install the Quick Support App. As soon as Ajit installed the App and uploaded the details, a total of Rs. 14,09,421 was illegally debited from his bank account.

In the third case, P.V. Vadiraj, a resident of Giridarshini Layout, who had invested Rs. 1.45 lakh in online trading, has lost the money.

A conman, who got himself introduced to Vadiraj through Instagram, had told him to invest in online trading as he could earn huge profits. Believing him, Vadiraj transferred Rs. 1.45 lakh to the person, only to be cheated.

All the cases have been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.