News

Huge discounts on branded garments at Hotel Pai Vista

December 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As more people are opting for online shopping due to Corona crisis, garment factories are suffering a huge loss. Hence, to clear the stocks they are offering huge discounts on all garments (ladies, gents and children) at the biggest discount sale at Hotel Pai Vista on B.N. Road which began yesterday. It will be held from 10 am to 9 pm till Dec. 19.

Over 50,000 varieties of ladies, gents and kids branded clothes, including T-shirts, jeans pants, low wears, bermudas, ladies tops, kurthis, pyjamas, palazo and other designer wears are available for sale which are priced between Rs. 200 and Rs. 350. A special counter is arranged for multi-branded garments for men priced between Rs. 400 and Rs. 999.

As per Government’s directive, wearing of masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distance have been made mandatory for the shoppers.  All necessary precautions are in place and customers need not worry to visit the venue, say  the organisers.

