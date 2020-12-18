Cops meet to tackle inter-district crimes

December 18, 2020

Better co-ordination and camaraderie, forensics, cybercrime among topics discussed

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long inter-district Police conference “Mysuru City Border Crime Meeting” involving officials of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts was held in city this morning as part of efforts to step up vigil across the borders and to ensure better co-operation among officers.

The meeting was held as part of Crime Prevention Month at Hotel JP Fortune Palace under the leadership of Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and it was aimed at achieving better co-ordination and camaraderie among Police personnel.

Mysuru DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, Mandya Additional SP Shivakumar, Chamarajanagar Additional SP Anita Suddannavar were present on the dais and over 200 select officers from four districts participated in the meeting.

The Police officials are chalking out a plan in order to swiftly exchange information about criminals and focus on combined border policing, especially at entry and exit points. They discussed on the inter-district criminal gangs and exchange of their details and execution of non-bailable warrants.

The meeting chalked out a plan to intensify operations against criminals and their activities near the borders. They decided to continue with their policy of hot pursuit against criminals so that they could not stay at one place for long to plan criminal acts. In addition, action plan for joint operations against inter-district gangs, absconders and anti-social elements was discussed.

Crime prevention, reduction and detection were the three focus areas discussed in the meeting with extensive focus on forensics, latest technology in crime detection, fingerprinting and checks along the borders for criminal movement. Various aspects of cybercrimes were discussed where there is no face for the criminals and they operate seamlessly duping, blackmailing and threatening gullible victims.

Various inter-district law and order scenarios, district-specific issues and ways of inter-district co-ordination and co-operation to tackle the challenges were among the key issues discussed. Officers held deliberations on the strategies for improving co-operation, status of pending cases, problems arising while nabbing criminals (across districts) and the future course of action.

“During the meeting, the first and foremost thing, which was discussed was about the exchange of information about the crime and criminals operating in the four districts. We will facilitate co-operation to nab criminals carrying awards on their heads or accused of heinous crimes,” a Police officer said.

Co-operation among officials and their respective Departments is of prime importance, as criminals have no borders. To keep a check on criminals other offenders and to contain their illegal activities, we have to strive for better policing, he added.