Human skeleton found near Jodupala

Suspected to be of a girl, who had gone missing during landslides in Kodagu

Madikeri: A skeleton has been found near Jodupala, which was devastated following floods and landslides in Kodagu last month.

The skeleton is suspected to be that of one Manjula (15), who had gone missing during the devastation of the place, but doctors and Police are yet to confirm the same.

As only the skeleton was found, it has become difficult for the parents of Manjula to confirm. The parents and relatives of Manjula had launched a search in Jodupala limits since 41 days and on Thursday at about 11 am, they found a skeleton about one kilometre away from the house where Manjula resided.

Madikeri Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, inspected the place and summoned a doctor from the District Hospital. The doctor, who examined the skeleton, confirmed that the skeleton was that of a human being and said that until further examination of the skeleton, it cannot be confirmed that the skeleton is that of Manjula.

It may be recalled that Manjula, daughter of Somaiah and a resident of Bettathur, was staying at the house of a relative Basappa in Jodupala as Manjula was studying in SSLC at a school in Madenadu.

On Aug. 16 at about 8 am, landslides took place due to heavy rains and floods which damaged the house of Basappa and even the place was flooded with rain water. As a result Basappa, Gowramma, Monisha and Manjula were swept away.

After the rain stopped, the search team consisting of the Army, Para Military, CRPF and Police personnel launched a search for the missing persons using drone cameras and found three bodies except that of Manjula. After identification of the three bodies, the last rites were performed.

Now, it is yet to be ascertained whether the skeleton found at Jodupala is that of Manjula or not.