Rs. 2 crore sought for KRS, Srirangapatna Dasara: MLA

Srirangapatna: MLA A.S. Ravindra Srikantaiah informed that he had sought Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to release Rs. 2 crore exclusively to celebrate Dasara festivities at Srirangapatna and KRS this year.

Chairing the preliminary meeting to discuss the preparations for Dasara festivities held at Sri Ranganatha Kalyana Mantap in Srirangapatna yesterday,he said that he had already appealed to CM to release the grants and the CM had also assured to ensure the funds for Dasara festivities.

The MLA said that he would hold another round of discussion with District In- charge Minister C.S. Puttaraju and District Administration to finalise the days of celebrations.

All plans have been made to celebrate Dasara in KRS this year. A proposal of Rs. 2 crore has also been sent to the District Minister to get the funds released for the celebrations, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushree said the district administration has also decided to conduct Raitha Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Makkala Dasara and Yuva Dasara this year. Separate sub- committees will be constituted after discussing with elected representatives, members of various organisations and stakeholders, she added.

Public who were present at the meeting urged the district administration to take all urgent steps to clean the surroundings of Bannimantap which is emanating foul smell due to garbage such as empty plastic covers, dried coconut fronds and leftover food dumped near Bannimantap. They also allege that the pond nearby Bannimantap was also unclean and neglected by the authorities concerned.

Dasara utsav procession passing on Kirangur and Baburayanakoppal Roads is ridden with potholes. Government should fill potholes on top priority on these roads.

The streetlights from Kirangur main road to Srirangapatna town are also damaged. Authorities must replace the damaged streetlights, they alleged. The public also demanded to repair the lights on Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Members of various organisations also suggested to give preference to local artistes during Dasara cultural programmes.