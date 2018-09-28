Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally in city from Dec.5-11
Mysuru:  Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar  has said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting a recruitment rally for selection of candidates from Karnataka at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from Dec. 5 to Dec.11.

Chairing the preliminary meeting to discuss the preparations at his office here on Tuesday, he directed the Deputy Director of Sainik Welfare to make all necessary preparations to ensure smooth recruitment process by No. 7 Airmen Selection Centre, Cubbon Road, Bengaluru.   

He said as many as 75 IAF Officers will be camping in city for recruitment process from Dec. 3 to 11. Officials concerned should ensure accommodation for them. The Centre will conduct the physical test for the candidates of nine districts from Dec.5 and for remaining districts of the State from Dec. 7. The DC wanted the Health Department officials to get ready with ambulance and other medical facility.   

He said the IAF officers will also conduct written test for candidates during the rally at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium along with physical test. Instructions have been given to Revenue Department and Deputy Director of Public Instruction to depute their officers to check the caste, marks cards, other records, and credentials of the participants.

He directed the officials concerned to arrange accommodation for outstation participants of the rally at Shikshakara Bhavan or Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry as they are supposed to arrive in city one day before the recruitment.

The DC asked the MCC to ensure adequate drinking water and toilet facilities for the participants. In all, 1,200 candidates are expected to arrive take part. Police Department should make barricading and security measures, he added.

No. 7 Airmen Selection Centre’s Selection Officer S.K. Arora, Assistant Director of District Employment Exchange Rani and others were present at the meeting.

