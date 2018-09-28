Two-day Kite Festival from tomorrow

Mysuru: A two-day kite festival organised as part of Dasara festivities will be inaugurated by Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda on Sept. 29 (tomorrow) at 4.00 pm at Lalitha Mahal Helipad Grounds. On Sept. 30, the festival will be held from 9 am till 8 pm.

Speaking to reporters at his office this morning, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that over 36 professional kite flyers from Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mangaluru Kite Clubs would take part in this pre-Dasara event. They will fly kites of various colours and hues to attract visitors.

The Tourism Department has arranged Rock Band entertainment and food trucks at the venue for music and food. These kite flyers have earned the reputation for kite flying at national and international levels. Dasara Executive Committee is conducting the festival as part of Dasara and not for any competition, he said.

The DC said Mangaluru Kite Flying Club members will fly kites of various varieties that would reflect the local culture, tradition and customs. They will fly kites on the themes of Kathakkali, Bharatanatyam, Yakshagana and others.

The other major attraction of this festival is a 36-ft long and 10-ft wide kite that has already found a place in Limca Book of World Records. Mangaluru Kite Flying Club members are also flying kites attached with LED bulbs.

Nylon and Manja banned

The DC said that the District Administration has banned the use of nylon thread and glass-coated Manja (an abrasive string used for kites. It is gummed, coloured and coated with powdered glass) while flying kites as it would injure birds and vehicle riders. The kite fliers are using environment friendly kites, he added.

A workshop has also been organised for children on kite making on Sept. 30 from 9 am at the same venue. Deputy Director of Tourism H.P. Janardhan, Assistant Director of Information Department Raju, others were present.