Humanitarian gesture: Former MLA M.K. Somashekar shifts man from bus stop to hospital

January 19, 2020

Mysuru: Former Krishnaraja (KR) MLA M.K. Somashekar donned the role of a good Samaritan by shifting an unidentified man, who had taken ill, to a hospital.

The unidentified man was found suffering from severe illness at the bus stop on Manandavadi Road next to the Railway Workshop by the Workshop staff and public, who were giving him food since a few days.

The unidentified man could not get up, was wearing soiled clothes and was sleeping with his head rested on an old bag filled with clothes.

The unidentified man was found lying in the same position since a couple of days and the matter was brought to the notice of Somashekar. The former MLA who went to the spot on Friday afternoon, tried to speak with the unidentified man and as there was a lump near the neck, the unidentified man was unable to talk. Somashekar offered him water, consoled him and asked him whether he wants food to which the unidentified man gestured that he wanted tea to drink.

After serving him tea, Somashekar summoned an ambulance and shifted the man to K.R. Hospital besides sending a few youths in the ambulance to make necessary arrangements.

Somashekar then called the Resident Medical Officer over the phone and asked him to call him if any medicines has to be brought from outside.

It may be recalled that about 15 days ago, Somashekar had shifted a man from Nanjangud who was found unconscious near Ramaswamy Circle to a hospital, besides getting him the prescribed medicines and fruits.

The man had thanked Somashekar after he recovered and went to his place.

