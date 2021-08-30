Hundreds take part in day-long Job Mela
Hundreds take part in day-long Job Mela

August 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming as a boon to scores of jobless youths amidst the prevalent COVID-19 crisis, the day-long Udyoga Mela (Job Fair) organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, began at Dasara Exhibition Grounds  here this morning, with hundreds of job aspirants from Mysuru and surrounding districts making a beeline to the venue.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the Udyoga Mela by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that acquiring skills is the need of the hour for today’s job-seekers and the Department of Skill Development was providing training to youths to help them in attaining the required  skills and become industry ready. 

Explaining the benefits of skill learning, he said that trained candidates are most sought after by industrial and other manufacturing sectors.

Maintaining that the Government is making all efforts to reduce unemployment by training youths in skill development, entrepreneurship, employability and the like, the MLA hoped that the Job Mela will be a big success. He further said that the Department was also promoting entrepreneurship among youths and helping them in securing  bank loans for starting their own ventures or getting self-employed.

The Job Mela is open for candidates aged between 18 and 35 years and with qualifications ranging from SSLC to Post-Graduate and technical degrees. 

More than 50 companies, both locally and from outside are taking part in the Mela to recruit candidates and are issuing spot employment letters to candidates who are found suitable for them. About 500 candidates had registered online and more than 1,700 candidates are learnt to have done spot registration at the venue this morning. The candidates have the option to apply for multiple companies. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, District Skill Development Officer C. Jagannath, Department Assistant Director C.S. Sudarshan, Statistical Officer C. Mahadevaswamy, District Employment Officer D.M. Rani and other officials were present.

