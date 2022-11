November 12, 2022

The students of the Government Women’s College, Hunsur, have excelled in the Mysore Universiy level Kickboxing and Karate Championships held at University Sports Pavilion on Nov. 10 and 11 by winning two gold, three silver and a bronze medal.

While Amulya and B.N. Chaitra of 2nd year BA won gold medals in Kickboxing and silver medals in Karate, Rajeshwari and Saraswathi have bagged silver and bronze medals respectively, according to a press release.