November 12, 2022

HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation has organised ‘An evening with legendary cricketer Gundappa Ranganath (GR) Viswanath’ today (Nov. 12) at Gayatri Devi Pavilion, Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club on Lalitha Mahal Road in city at 5.30 pm.

Krishna Prasad, former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine, will be in conversation with the legendary cricketer.