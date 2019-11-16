Hunsur set for multi-cornered contest

November 16, 2019

Hunsur: Even as the three major political parties in the State — Congress, BJP and JD(S) are gearing up for the all important Dec.5 by-polls for 15 Assembly segments across the State, Hunsur Assembly Constituency in Mysuru district seems to be set for a multi-cornered contest, as many independent candidates too are likely to enter the fray.

The last date for the filing of nominations is Nov.18. The by-polls has been necessitated following the disqualification of 17 rebel Legislators from the Congress and JD(S), by the then Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar in July this year, ahead of the Trust Vote moved by the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Congress has named former MLA H.P. Manjunath, while the BJP has announced the candidature of A.H. Vishwanath and the JD(S) Devaralli Somashekar. Thimmabovi belonging to a fringe party too filed nomination on Thursday, while former Mysuru Mayor Purushottam too is likely to file his nomination as an independent candidate and so also other independents, before the Nov.18 deadline.

With just two days left for the deadline for filing of nominations, pressure is mounting on Chamundeshwari MLA and former minister G.T. Devegowda to field his son G.D. Harishgowda, who is the MCDCC Bank President, as an independent candidate, as all the three major political parties have announced their candidates.

Incidentally, G.T. Devegowda (GTD) had won from Hunsur on a JD(S) ticket years ago. Also, G.D. Harish Gowda has a strong support base in Hunsur, which is a General Constituency and his followers feel that he may be a darkhorse to win the seat.

But GTD seems to be not interested in fielding his son. Although GTD, who is reportedly miffed with the JD(S) leadership, seems to have moved closer to BJP leaders, he has adopted a wait and watch policy.

As far as the candidates are concerned, H.P. Manjunath of the Congress had represented the Constituency for two straight terms (2008-2018) and hopes to win for the third time in the by-poll.

A.H. Vishwanath who is contesting on a BJP ticket this time, had won on a JD(s) ticket in the 2018 Assembly polls defeating H.P. Manjunath, while JD(S) candidate Devaralli Somasekhar is a new face.

While H.P. Manjunath is banking on former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and other top Congress leaders, A.H. Vishwanath is dependent on the support of MP Pratap Simha and influential leader C.H. Vijayshankar and JD(S) candidate Devaralli Somashekar is banking on the image of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and the party supremo H.D. Devegowda.

