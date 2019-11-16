Over 20,000 sarees seized in godown raid
Over 20,000 sarees seized in godown raid

November 16, 2019

Mysuru: In  a crackdown on poll code violations, the authorities who raided a godown in city on Thursday, have seized over 20,000 sarees reportedly meant for distribution among voters in Hunsur, which is going to the by-poll on Dec. 5.

Acting on  a tip off, a team of officials comprising Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Dr.N.C. Venkataraju, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, DCF Prashanth Kumar, Revenue Inspector C.L. Prashanth,Village Accountant D. Mahesh and other officials  raided a godown located in Hootagalli Industrial area on Thursday night and seized 425 bundles containing over 20,000 sarees.

K.S. Nagaraj, a resident of Kaveri Layout in Hootagalli had rented out his godown measuring 30’x80’ in Hootagalli Industrial area to one M.K. Jayaram of Mahajana Layout in Vijayanagar for a period of one month. 

As the rent agreement was to expire on Nov.15, the tenant had planned to shift the sarees to an another location, when the officials, who received a tip off, raided the godown and seized the sarees. 

The officials are also said to have found stickers bearing the name of  BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar and Lotus symbol on the bundles of sarees .

Tahsildar Ramesh Babu has lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar Police in this regard.

