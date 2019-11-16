Four miscreants assault realtor at Balamuri
November 16, 2019

Srirangapatna: A realtor was assaulted by a gang of four persons at Balamuri on Nov. 12 and the realtor alleging that Ayogya film co-actress Drushya and her father were behind the assault has lodged a complaint against them at KRS Police Station.

The realtor, identified as Rajesh of Kundapura, in his complaint has stated that he arrived to Mysuru on Nov. 12 and went to Balamuri with his relative Sharath on his (Sharath) bike (KA-09-ET-5459). Rajesh, later dropped Sharath and went to Balamuri alone. At about 6 pm, four miscreants on two bikes came to Balamuri and attacked him with blades and slashed his right arm, chest, left hand by saying “Will you ask money from Drushya, will you inform the Police?” and also assaulted Rajesh with a bat before fleeing from the spot, the complaint further stated. He has also stated in the complaint that he had financial feud with Drushya’s father Manmatha and they had (Drushya and her father) sent the four persons to assault him. 

Rajesh told the Police that he first took treatment at K.R. Hospital and later got admitted to a private hospital. 

KRS Sub-Inspector S.B. Naveen Gowda, who took the statements of Rajesh in the presence of doctors at the private hospital has registered a case against Drushya and Manmatha under IPC Section 341, 324 and 34 and is investigating.

