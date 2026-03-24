Hyder Ali Road widened

March 24, 2026

Redevelopment works in final stage

Twin carriageway improves traffic flow

Mysore/Mysuru: The road-levelling and widening works on Hyder Ali Road in Nazarbad, Mysuru, are nearing completion, with the newly developed twin carriageway already opened to traffic.

The stretch from Superintendent of Police (SP) Office Circle to Kalikamba Temple near Nexus Mall, which was earlier about 10 metres wide, has now been expanded to 30 metres as part of a comprehensive redevelopment project in accordance with the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP).

Taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 crore, the project includes a central median, footpaths on both sides, stormwater (box) drains and installation of streetlights. The work is being carried out under the Local Area Development Grant of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait through the State Finance Commission (SFC).

A 2.5-metre-wide central median has been constructed between the lanes and will soon be planted with flowering plants. Box drains have been laid along both sides to ensure smooth flow of rainwater and prevent waterlogging.

Footpaths are also being developed with cement tiles for pedestrian convenience. Officials expect the project to be fully completed by the end of March.

At the junction where Hyder Ali Road meets SP Office Road and Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Road, the earlier elevation had created visibility issues for motorists approaching from Aziz Sait Road. The steep gradient prevented drivers coming from the mall side from seeing oncoming vehicles.

To address this, earthmovers excavated the stretch to lower the gradient and improve visibility. Engineers have redesigned the junction scientifically, considering the convergence of traffic from three directions, which earlier posed a risk of accidents and congestion. Traffic Police have also installed signal lights at the junction to regulate vehicle movement.

Once the footpath tiling, streetlight installation and planting along the central divider are completed, likely by the second week of April, the road is expected to be formally inaugurated by the end of April.