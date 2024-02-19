I am committed to bring Metro Rail to Mysuru: MP

February 19, 2024

‘Congress has scuttled Greater Mysuru City Corporation project for political reasons’

Mysuru has to get a Metro Rail service. We have to start now, else it will become chaotic to build a metro system later like it has happened in Bengaluru.

Mysore/Mysuru: During the virtual inauguration of two new sections of Bengaluru Namma Metro last October, PM Modi hinted at the possibility of metro service in Mysuru.

Building upon Modi’s vision, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha recently declared that Mysuru is on the brink of a transportation revolution akin to Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, with the impending introduction of a Metro Rail system.

“Similar to Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, which has eased traffic congestion and provided a reliable speedy public transportation option, Mysuru has to get a Metro Rail service. And we should do it now before Mysuru grows, else it will become chaotic to build a Metro system later, like it has happened in Bengaluru,” the MP said.

However, amidst the optimism, critical details regarding the project are yet to be disclosed.

“Elaborate plans will be devised after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Simha told Star of Mysore this morning.

“I have already committed to the people of Mysuru that I will bring Metro Rail to Mysuru to address the city’s growing transportation needs,” the MP Pratap Simha said.

Typically, the routes for a Metro Rail system in a Tier-II and Tier-III city are determined based on factors such as population density, traffic patterns and connectivity to key areas such as residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs and transportation terminals.

“We will ask local authorities and urban planners to conduct thorough studies and engage with the community to determine the most effective routes for a Metro Rail system in Mysuru,” MP Pratap Simha added.

“We are committed to establishing Greater Mysuru, incorporating a Greater Mysuru City Corporation. We have upgraded numerous Gram Panchayats to Town Panchayats and Town Panchayats to City Municipal Councils, with plans underway to integrate 45 to 47 villages into Greater Mysuru. The BJP has consistently prioritised the Mysuru city’s scientific progress, introducing transformative projects like the Peripheral Ring Road and the Greater Mysuru City Corporation. Regrettably, the Congress party has obstructed the Greater Mysuru project for political reasons,” he said.

“Narendra Modi will resume office as Prime Minister for the third term and the Namma Mysuru Metro Rail project will become a reality. The roads in Mysuru, planned three to four years ago, have now become congested due to increased traffic, necessitating the implementation of Metro Rail service and a Peripheral Ring Road,” emphasised Pratap Simha.

“The groundwork for conducting surveys to quadruple railway tracks, particularly from Mysuru to Bengaluru and other destinations, is currently underway by the Railway Board. Upon completion of the project, a couple of new electric trains will ply between the two cities and efforts will commence to link the Metro Rail from Mysuru to Kengeri in Bengaluru,” he elaborated.