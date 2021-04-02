“I am not rebel, but loyal, says Minister Eshwarappa”

April 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Defending his action of writing letter to party National leaders over the issue of release of funds without his knowledge, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa categorically said that he was not a ‘rebel,’ but ‘loyal’ to the party.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the review meeting of his Department at ZP premises this morning, the Minister said it was not correct on the part of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to release Rs.1,899 crore to legislators for various developmental works, including Rs. 65 crore to Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, without bringing to his notice. Courtesy demands that such major decisions should have been brought to the notice of the Minister concerned and not asking Principal Secretary of RDPR Department to take his approval. “I am not a postman in this Department… whatever happens has to be brought to my notice,” he said.

Eshwarappa said he has not given complaint to the Governor against the CM but only brought to his notice the gross violation in rules and procedures. The same letter has been sent to PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State BJP In-charge Arun Singh and State BJP President Naveen Kumar Kateel about procedural lapses and requested them to stay the order issued by the CM. After this episode, senior officers of Finance Department have expressed their deep regret over this and a number of BJP MLAs have supported him after they came to know truth.