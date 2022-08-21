I am not used to birthday celebrations: Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

August 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that he is not used to birthday celebrations, acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa declared that this was his first public birthday and he was delighted that Sadvidya Educational Institutions, which is one of the top institutions of the city has chosen to honour him on his birthday.

He was speaking after being honoured by Sadvidya Educational institutions in association with District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday at Vivekananda Auditorium in Sadvidya Educational Institutions campus on N.S. Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that he was not sure about his actual date of birth, Dr. Bhyrappa said he only knows that he was born on a ‘Guru Purnima’ Day and Aug. 20 is his birth date as entered in his school and college records.

Recalling his School days, the veteran writer said that he smoked cigarettes for a few days after stealing them from his schoolmates. But he stopped it after being noticed and advised by his school teacher, he said adding that one teacher by name Yamunachar was the one who was responsible for his de-addiction from ‘Nashya’ during his college days. “Fortunately after leaving all those habits early, I don’t drink even coffee or tea now, which is the secret of my long and healthy life”, he said adding that health is more important than anything else.

Observing that High School and PUC is the turning point of a student’s life, he asked the students to be more careful, concentrate and show dedication on studies, without diverting their attention on something else. Stressing on the need for proper guidance for students, he said that teachers must get equipped in this regard. Contending that all teachers should have some knowledge of literature, Dr. Bhyrappa reminisced on how Philosophy, which he had studied in College, helped him a lot in honing his literary skills and writings.

Asserting that our great epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata show how to lead a valued life, he said that literature too has a lot of moral and life-lessons, which should be studied.

Dr. Bhyrappa was honoured on the occasion. Writer and former Akashavani, Mysuru, Director Dr. M.S. Vijaya Haran delivered the felicitation address.

Sadvidya Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, Vice-President C.R. Nagaraj, Secretary Prof. K.S. Hiriyanna, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Social worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee and others were present.