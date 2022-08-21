Sri Shivarathri Awards conferred; three books released

August 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Shivarathreeshwara Award and Endowment Awards instituted by Sri Shivarathreeshwara Religious Endowment of JSS Mahavidyapeetha were conferred on three achievers at a function held at Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises on Friday.

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Award for the year 2021 was conferred on Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swamiji (Athaneesha) of Athani’s Sri Motagimutt in Belagavi district for his book ‘Mahatmara Charitamrutha.’ The award carried a cash prize of Rs.25,000 and a citation.

M. Veerappa Endowment Award for the year 2021 was given to veteran artist G.R. Govindaraju of Bengaluru and the D.V. Halabhavi Award was conferred on artist K. Purushottam of Mangaluru.

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Award for the year 2020 was presented to Swami Vivekandana Shaikshanika Anusandana, Gottigere, Bengaluru, Eduction Director Dr. H.N. Muralidhara for his book ‘Suliva Jangama Mattu Aniyama.’ However the recipient was not present.

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Religious Endowment has been presenting this award since 1983 for the best books written in literature, religious and cultural segments. This award is given every year and so far, 32 writers have won this award.

Three books ‘The Heritage of Suttur Mutt” written by Prof. Chandrasehkaraiah, ‘Kyatanahalli Sahukar Siddalingaiah’ by G.M. Shivaprasad and ‘Natya Kalavisharada M.C. Mahadevaswamy’, written by Prof. M. Nataraj published by JSS Granthamale were released on the occasion.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi complimented JSS organisation for identifying deserving achievers and honouring them.

“In the present scenario, it is opportunists who are bagging various awards than the deserving because they lobby hard for the awards,” he opined.

Speaking after receiving the award, Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swamiji, said that Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji is always remembered for his social works and dasoha. “For the last 30 years, I have been observing various deserving writers getting this prestigious award and was wondering whether I too can achieve something like this. But now because of the blessings of Guru, I have got this award,” he added.

City Central Library Deputy Director B. Manjunath, recalled the help of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji while building the present library at People’s Park in city.

“There was opposition for 30 years for a library in People’s Park because of which it was put in cold storage. Sri Swamiji intervened and solved the problem and now a library is functioning there because of Swamiji’s help,” he said.

He appealed the people to make use of Karnataka Digital Public Library launched by Karnataka Public Library Department which is offering free registrations.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Sadashivananda Swamiji of Sri Sadananda Mutt of Gadag graced the occasion.