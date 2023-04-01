I am ready to take on anyone in Varuna: Siddharamaiah

April 1, 2023

Bengaluru: With the ruling BJP planning to field State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, asserted that he was ready to take on anyone in Varuna Constituency.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Siddharamaiah said that he would welcome anyone who likes to contest against him in Varuna, his home Constituency.

Asserting that the people of Varuna were ready to bless him, he said he would not be scared by the contest of Vijayendra or even his father B.S. Yediyurappa.

Maintaining that the BJP would not win more than 60 seats in the May 10 Assembly polls, Siddharamaiah asserted that the Congress would return to power on its own strength and there was no doubt regarding this.

He further said that the Congress does not see any threat from any of the political parties, on its prospects of winning the assembly polls with a comfortable majority.