JK Tyre gives a new lease of life to Alanahalli Lake

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The lakes of Mysuru, many of which are on the verge of disappearance including the ones in the heart of the city, thanks to the neglect of authorities, can now expect to be revived by the industry under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., one of India’s largest and prestigious Tyre Manufacturing Companies having three manufacturing plants in Mysuru and one state-of-the-art R&D Centre at Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area, has rejuvenated the long-neglected Alanahalli Lake.

The Alanahalli Lake is called Sarkarikatte by local villagers and it was in a bad shape due to the dumping of garbage, encroachment and silt accumulation over many decades. The Alanahalli Gram Panchayat had approached JK Tyre to rejuvenate the Lake. It is a small ephemeral waterbody with a 2.16-acre catchment area on T. Narasipur Road off the Outer Ring Road. In this background, the JK Tyre has rejuvenated the lake in coordination with the District Administration and NGO MYKAPS, which was the project implementing agency.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda seen with JK Tyre team during the Lake handing-over ceremony.

The beautification works, including stone pitching, fencing, walk pathway, lighting, water pipeline installation, seating arrangement, greenery maintenance, etc., were done under the CSR initiative of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Vikrant Tyre Plant, Mysuru.

This project was started in February 2022 and now that the Lake has got a new lease of life, it has been handed over to the Alanahalli Gram Panchayat.

The handing-over ceremony was held on Mar. 28 in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and the senior management team of JK Tyre. Other government officials along with local welfare committee members were present.

According to Vice-President – Works, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Vikrant Tyre Plant, Mysuru V. Eswara Rao, the company has always believed in giving back to society. “Our CSR motto is to empower individuals and build societal prosperity. Water is critical to our business and priority at JK Tyre and therefore, we work closely with the community and other stakeholders for water resource management,” he said. “The company has given top priority to watershed development activities and rejuvenation of lakes as part of its CSR activities. Watershed development activities would help improve the groundwater table and also ease the drinking water crisis,” he added.