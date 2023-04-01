Coconut shells with food, water for birds, animals

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of summer, good Samaritans in the city have started feeding water to animals and birds by hanging coconut shells from the trees.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath launched the initiative taken up jointly by Rotaract Mysore and Ambari Organisation, by hanging coconut shells from the trees at Ward No. 51 on Thursday.

Keeping food and water in plastic bowls and other containers by tying them to trees is common. But using coconut shells for the same purpose, that otherwise goes to waste, assume significance. As it (coconut shell) is a natural waste, the squirrels and other animals and birds can be fed food and water without any fear, so is the intention behind very initiative.

While we humans have a system to fetch water at our own comfort, it is indeed a sacred job to feed food and water to the animals which even struggle for a drop of water during summer. We should also ensure that the water is not kept for long in the coconut shells, as it may increase the number of insects that spread viruses.