Coconut shells with food, water for birds, animals
News

Coconut shells with food, water for birds, animals

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of summer, good Samaritans in the city have started feeding water to animals and birds by hanging coconut shells from the trees.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath launched the initiative taken up jointly by Rotaract Mysore and Ambari Organisation, by hanging coconut shells from the trees at Ward No. 51 on Thursday.

Keeping food and water in plastic bowls and other containers by tying them to trees is common. But using coconut shells for the same purpose, that otherwise goes to waste, assume significance.  As it (coconut shell) is a natural waste, the squirrels and other animals and birds can be fed food and water without any fear, so is the intention behind very initiative.

While we humans have a system to fetch water at our own comfort, it is indeed a sacred job to feed food and water to the animals which even struggle for a drop of water during summer. We should also ensure that the water is not kept for long in the coconut shells, as it may increase the number of  insects that spread viruses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching