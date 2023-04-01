City photo-journalist bags 7 gold medals at International Photography Contest

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City photo-journalist S.R. Madhusudan has won seven gold medals at the ‘El Dorado Circuit 2023 (Digital)’ International-level Photography Competition organised jointly by JSP, Foto Soul and Photography Society of America (PSA), recently at Kolkata in West Bengal.

Madhusudan, who is also a wildlife photographer, bagged three gold medals in Photo-Journalism category and four Gold medals in Wildlife category.

He has got four Foto Soul Medals for his picture of ‘Ready to Attack,’ two Juries’ Choice Medals for his picture of ‘Capture’ and one Circuit Gold Medal for his picture of ‘Spotted Deer Mating.’

Photographers from across the world including USA, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Germany etc., had taken part in the photography contest.