28th Annual Convocation of SDM-IMD held

April 1, 2023

Setbacks in professional life should not demoralise us: Entrepreneur Ganesh

Mysore/Mysuru: “We should not be demoralised by the setbacks in our professional lives. We must remember that failure is the stepping stone to success and move forward,” advised Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rane Holdings L. Ganesh while delivering the Convocation address at the 28th Annual Convocation of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management and Development (SDM-IMD), held at the institute premises in city’s Siddarthanagar, on Wednesday last.

“College life and professional life are different and we need to correct our mistakes and move forward. Anybody who is willing to learn new things will emerge as a strong leader. We should not be demoralised by failures in professional life and must remember that failure is the stepping stone for success. Working as part of a team is one of the basic necessities of present professional life. When we allow others to emerge as successful employees, we also get its benefit and help us to go higher up in the hierarchy. Never go after shortcuts to achieve success. It is not permanent,” cautioned the CMD.

“Present corporate world expect the leadership to think about a problem from all angles and offer solutions to it. SDM-IMD is preparing its students in this direction,” he added.

Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Chairman of SDM-IMD and Rajya Sabha Member, in his presidential address, said that determination and the right attitude are essential to become successful in professional life and we are working hard to inculcate these traits in our students.

“It is our wish that our students should uphold Indian values and ethics in their organisation and proprietary establishments. Higher education is witnessing significant changes and the National Education Policy announced by the Union Government has effectively encouraged students to pursue higher education. SDM-IMD has competed 28 years of its existence and is moving towards our goal of total excellence. Since its inception, the Post-Graduate Diploma Course which is recognised by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is going on with strict high level educational discipline,” concluded Dr. Heggade.

At the Convocation, 165 students were awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Management. CMD L. Ganesh presented Gold Medals to K.S. Sharath Ankur Gupta for his achievement in Finance and Vishal Sharma for his achievement in Marketing. Suman Narayan of Human Resources Management and N.C. Priyadarshini were conferred with the Chairman’s distinguished Gold Medal for Best Academic Achievement.

In addition, S. Guru Pranesh was conferred with the Gold Medal for his performance in Systems and for Best Overall Performance.

SDM-IMD Vice-President D. Surendrakumar, Director Dr. N.R. Parasuraman, Deputy Director S.N. Prasad, Administrative Officer Dr. M.V. Sunil, Administrative Board Members Prof. Indira, Mutturam, Venkatanarayanan and Bhima Metri were present.