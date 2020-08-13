I-Day amidst Corona Pandemic: Sale of Flags comes down by 80-90%, rues shopkeepers

August 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Patriotic fervour reaches an all time high as we enter the month of August and Tricolour flutters across the Nation as world’s largest democracy celebrates Independence Day on Aug.15.

Educational and Business establishments, Associations and Organisations and general public in their respective areas hoist the National Flag and celebrate the day each year.

Those involved in selling Flags and related items that add glitter to the I-Day celebration, would also make good business by now as School and College children would throng the shops to buy Tricolour Flags, badges, caps and bands to brandish their love for the country. But scenes are not the same this year, according to the store owners at Shivarampet who are into selling of Flags and other materials.

“As educational institutions remain shut due to Corona pandemic and no large gathering is allowed to contain the spread of the deadly disease, the business has come down by 80-90%,” the shopkeepers regretted.

“Previous years, even as the month of August neared, there used to be more demand for Flags, badges, caps and bands, but now no one asks for it. Though I-Day is just two days away, no such environment is seen. As Schools and Colleges have not reopened, children are not visiting shops. The Government has also decided for simple celebrations due to Corona and hence, there is no celebration mood like earlier years,” they added.

Vinay, owner of Bhagavathi Fancy Store in Shivarampet, speaking to SOM, said “Last year, by Aug.5, business would have spiked and there was huge demand for ribbons, caps and tapes. But this year, though there are only a couple of days left for the I-Day, no business is happening.

General public, especially auto drivers and two-wheeler riders, would buy flags to decorate their vehicles and display their patriotism but due to lockdown, they too do not have money and no one has come forward to buy Flags. So, 80-90% business has come down this time.”

Speaking further about his business, he said: “We conduct both Retail and Wholesale business. Business is not the same like last year. Plastic and paper Flags are banned so we are selling only cloth Flags. Depending on the size, Flags are priced from Rs.10 to Rs. 500. As we anticipated that there would be no business this time, we bought only Flags from Bengaluru. Also we have previous year’s remaining stock of ribbons, tapes and caps if the customers seek them.”