I don’t watch TV or social media: GTD plays down HDK’s remarks 

June 28, 2026

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has played down former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) recent remarks about him, saying he neither watches television nor follows social media and depends on his personal assistants for updates and phone communication.

“I have not paid attention to what he has said. My only objective is the development of the Chamundeshwari Constituency. People have elected me for development and that is where my focus remains,” he told reporters.

Referring to Kumaraswamy, Devegowda said he is a seasoned politician, having served twice as Chief Minister and as a Union Minister.

“He helped me when I was a Minister. He can strengthen the party across the State. He became Chief Minister twice with the blessings of the people of Chamundeshwari. The ‘Kumara Parva’ was held only here and nowhere else,” he said, adding that his supporters continue to stand firmly with him.

Responding to speculation surrounding his son G.D. Harish Gowda, the MLA dismissed reports of a family rift.

“Tell me, which family doesn’t have minor differences? These are small issues. Those who think we will not reunite are mistaken. A father and his children will always come together,” he said.

GTD also denied speculation that he had shifted his political allegiance after sharing the dais with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Chamundi Hill.

“I have not gone anywhere. My politics is centred only on the development of my Constituency,” he asserted, adding that he had not held separate meeting with Shivakumar.

He further said his Constituency received Rs. 25 crore in development funds, the same as other Assembly Constituencies.

“My people stand by me. Kumaraswamy became CM twice with the support of the people of Chamundeshwari and I remain committed to the Constituency’s development,” he added.