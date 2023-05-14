I see my parents in people of Nanjangud: Darshan Dhruvanarayan

May 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan sees his late parents in the form of his Constituents and has pledged to work honestly for the development of the Constituency. He spoke to media in city yesterday after scoring a thumping victory in Nanjangud (SC Reserve) Assembly Constituency. “I won with my father’s (late KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan) blessings and mainly due to the support of voters and workers of the Constituency to whom I owe my gratitude,” said Darshan.

“Following the untimely demise of my father, Congress gave an opportunity to contest the elections, bowing to the demand of people of Nanjangud. Senior Congress leaders and workers made united efforts, owning responsibility at booth levels, which all contributed to my victory,” added Darshan.

Voters of Nanjangud were looking for a change and the wave was also in favour of Congress due to corrupt BJP Govt. Being an advocate, I have also studied about corruption and how to nip the same. With M.Sc in Public Policy, it will be an added advantage to handle responsibility as a MLA, he asserted.