MLAs G.T. Devegowda, son Harish Gowda set rare feat

May 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: By winning Assembly elections from JD(S) in Mysuru, G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and his son G.D. Harish Gowda have set a rare record of becoming the Legislators from same district and same party. Devegowda has won from Chamundeshwari Constituency and debutant Harish Gowda from Hunsur Constituency.

Devegowda won against his nearest Congress rival Mavinahalli Siddegowda in Chamundeshwari, while Harish trounced sitting MLA of Congress H.P. Manjunath in Hunsur.

With this, father-son duo have become face savers for regional party that has ceded ground to Congress in majority of total 11 Constituencies in the district.

Similarly, former Minister A.T. Manju has been elected on JD(S) ticket this time from Arakalgud in Hassan, while his son Dr. Manthar Gowda is the new MLA from Congress in Madikeri seat in Kodagu. In Davangere, both Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his son S.S. Mallikarjun of Congress have been elected from Davangere South and Davangere North seats respectively. The 92-year-old Shivashankarappa has retained his seat by a huge margin, while his son Mallikarjun has made a comeback, as he had lost the previous election.

Senior Legislator M. Krishnappa has been re-elected in Vijayanagar Constituency in Bengaluru, while his son Priya Krishna has also made a comeback after a gap of five years in Govindaraja Nagar.

Former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, who has returned to State politics, has succeeded in making it to the Assembly from Devanahalli Constituency in Bengaluru, while his daughter Roopakala Shashidhar has won for the consecutive second term in KGF, Kolar. Former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has succeeded in retaining Channapatna seat in Ramanagara, but his son Nikhil failed to win his debut election to the Assembly, after the humiliating defeat in previous Lok Sabha polls in Mandya Constituency.

Hat-trick win for GTD

G.T. Devegowda has won for a hat-trick term from Chamundeshwari Constituency. In 2013 Assembly elections, Devegowda had won against M. Sathyanarayana of Congress by a margin of 7,103 votes. In the high-voltage fight in 2018, with then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in the fray from Congress, Devegowda had handed out a shocking defeat to his friend turned foe and the victory margin was whopping 36,042 votes. This time, Devegowda has won against his nearest Congress rival Mavinahalli Siddegowda by a margin of 25,500 votes.