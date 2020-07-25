I will head N.R. Constituency COVID Task Force: Tanveer Sait

July 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly a week after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha was made the head of N.R. Constituency Task Force, Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait said that he is getting active from today and will head the Task Force from today itself.

Speaking to press-persons after meeting Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G.Sankar at the DC’s office here this morning, during which he sought information on the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in his constituency, Tanveer Sait said that being the Constituency MLA, he will himself head the Task Force and he will inform this to the MP and the District-in Charge Minister.

Maintaining that he continued to serve the people at home while taking rest due to his health condition, Sait said that he has recovered and will work standing among the people from today. Pointing out that people are getting scared due to the rising number of positive cases and deaths in N.R. Assembly segment, he blamed the misinformation being spread in the social media regarding the spread of COVID-19 for the scare.

As such, he will launch a campaign involving religious heads to drive out COVID-19 fears among the residents of the constituency, he said.