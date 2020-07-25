I will head N.R. Constituency COVID Task Force: Tanveer Sait
COVID-19, News

I will head N.R. Constituency COVID Task Force: Tanveer Sait

July 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly a week after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha was made the head of N.R. Constituency Task Force, Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait said that he is getting active from today and will head the Task Force from today itself.

Speaking to press-persons after meeting Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G.Sankar at the DC’s office here this morning, during which he sought information on the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in his constituency, Tanveer Sait said that being the Constituency MLA, he will himself head the Task Force and he will inform this to the MP and the District-in Charge Minister. 

Maintaining that he continued to serve the people at home while taking rest due to his health condition, Sait said that he has recovered and will work standing among the people from today. Pointing out that people are getting scared due to the rising number of positive cases and deaths in N.R. Assembly segment, he blamed the misinformation being spread in the social media regarding the spread of COVID-19 for the scare.

As such, he will launch a campaign involving religious heads to drive out COVID-19 fears among the residents of the constituency, he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching